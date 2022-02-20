Skip to Content
Man found dead in alleyway near Uintah Street after shots fired

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a man's death after shots were fired Sunday morning.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, police say they received a call about shots fired in East Colorado Springs on Uintah Street.

Once officers got there, they found a deceased adult male in the alleyway.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit are investigating the incident.

Police say there is no information available about a suspect. It's unclear if a suspect is still at large, or if anyone has been taken into custody.

