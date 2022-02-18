Study shows 3.7 million more kids in poverty after monthly Child Tax Credit payments stop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Early research from Columbia University shows the monthly child poverty rate increased from 12.1 percent in December 2021 to 17 percent in January 2022, after the Child Tax Credit expired in December.

The study comes from Columbia University Center on Poverty and Social Policy and says this is the highest rate since the end of 2020. The 4.9 percentage point (41 percent) increase in poverty represents 3.7 million more children in poverty over just one month.

Latino and Black children experienced the largest percentage-point increases in poverty during this time period.

The Child Tax Credit was paid out to families by the IRS between July and December 2021. The payments were worth up to $250 per child aged 6 to 17 and up to $300 per child aged under six, reaching over 61 million children in over 36 million households.

The tax credit was established in March of 2021 under the American Rescue Plan but only was enacted through 2021. The Build Back Better agenda calls for extending the program for years, but that bill has stalled in Congress without passage.

