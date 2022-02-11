Firefighters work to rescue people from crash blocking Peterson Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple people were reported trapped in vehicles following a crash on Peterson Road in a residential area of east Colorado Springs around noon Friday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported "trapped parties" at a crash near Highland Vista Drive and Peterson Road.

According to Colorado Springs traffic control, the crash blocked Peterson Road in both directions.

You can keep updated on traffic conditions with a live traffic map at this link.

