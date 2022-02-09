Colorado Springs area getting nearly $11 million in extra funding to help agencies meet increased need from COVID-19 pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Even under normal conditions, many social service agencies and nonprofit organizations have limited funding to help citizens in need, and the ongoing pandemic has only left more people in need.

But those service providers are getting some relief.

KRDO

El Paso County is allocating nearly $9 million in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, to 50 agencies.

And on Tuesday, the Empty Stocking Fund -- an annual charity campaign -- set a record by receiving $1.7 million in donations between Thanksgiving and late January; that money will be allocated to 20 agencies in El Paso and Teller counties.

Empty Stocking Fund/Gazette Charities

El Paso County commissioners received an update on the ARPA allocations Tuesday.

"This money will serve those who are hardest-hit by the pandemic," said Commissioner Cami Bremer. "We had 70 organizations apply, and we couldn't fund every organization. Those who received funding are the most ready to go and have the best plans for how to spend the money to help people."

KRDO

The largest allocation ($2.6 million) goes to mental health programs to help citizens who are emotionally stressed by the pandemic; the second-largest allocation ($2.4 million) will benefit children's programs to improve emotional and physical health, and create educational opportunities.

Programs to reduce hunger will receive $1.2 million, and efforts to reduce homelessness and improve housing conditions will get $930,000.

The county also is allocating $1.8 million to a variety of community aid programs.

KRDO

Some of the same agencies will benefit from the Empty Stocking Fund donations because they are considered to be at the forefront of helping people in need.

Fund organizers said that fewer people donated in the recent campaign but those donors gave more than they normally do.

The fund also helps citizens who rely on a variety of needs such as bus passes, food, school supplies, clothes, utilities and rent assistance, medical prescriptions, counseling sessions and transportation for seniors, and veterans’ programs.