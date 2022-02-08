Iconic 101-year-old flower shop preps for Valentine’s Day rush

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One Colorado Springs business, Platte Floral, is reaching an important milestone this Valentine's Day: 101-years in business.

The iconic century-old business is owned by Dianna Tolbert, who says Valentine's Day is their second busiest day of the year, only behind Mother's Day. In fact, they have more than 10,000 roses waiting to be bought and delivered for the special occasion.

While many flower shops are experiencing a flower shortage, Tolbert says they are prepared. She put in their order for flowers from South America back on December 1st, and they just received their shipment over the weekend.

This Valentine's Day, Platte Floral expects to ship out around 600 to 700 deliveries. However, they are experiencing a driver shortage. Normally, they have about 15 drivers to help out with the influx of deliveries, but so far only have 6 drivers.

There's also a supply shortage. Tolbert clarifies that vases are in short supply, as well as foam. "Foam, which is what you put your flowers right into. There's one company that makes it and there's a missing ingredient that comes in out of China. They haven't been able to get it. It's probably sitting on a boat somewhere for the past however many months," she explains.

Giving away flowers on Valentine's Day dates back to the 17th century. This Valentine's Day, Platte Floral arrangements vary from $35 to $100. They recommend that if you do order a bouquet, put your order in early. Tolbert says it will be a busy Monday, as the shop ushers in 101 years of serving the Colorado Springs community.