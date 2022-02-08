Arrest made after killing near Nichols Boulevard in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police in Colorado Springs have identified a suspect accused in the killing of 42-year-old Brian MacDonald in late January near a power plant on Nichols Boulevard.

According to an update from CSPD on Tuesday, investigators identified 21-year-old Demar Ravenell as the man accused of killing MacDonald on Jan. 21. Ravenell is facing a charge of first-degree murder for MacDonald's death.

CSPD said Ravenell was also found to have a warrant for murder out of South Carolina.

On Monday, investigators with the US Marshal's Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Berkeley County South Carolina Sheriff's Office, and the Pueblo Police Department arrested Ravenell at a home in Pueblo.

It's not yet clear what led to MacDonald's alleged murder. Police didn't say if Ravenell knew MacDonald prior to the incident on Jan. 21.

According to court records, Ravenell is being held in the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. If you have information about the case, you're urged to call 719-444-7000.