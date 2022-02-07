Why staying on trails is especially important in winter months

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services is reminding hikers to stay on the trails in our area, even when the snow may make it difficult.

Parks and Rec officials say on snowy days, the trail may not be visible, but it's important to remain on designated trails to stay safe and avoid dangerous areas.

One major reason to remain on trails is that Search & Rescue teams have an easier time locating people who may be lost or hurt when they're along a marked route.

The city says staying on trail also prevents the creation of unauthorized trails, which can affect wildlife.

If you're ever confused about a trail or wind up lost, a resource you can use is COTREX, the Colorado Trail Explorer. It can be accessed via an app on your smartphone, or the web browser.