Some Douglas County students plan walkout Monday after school board fires superintendent

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to 9NEWS reporter, Kelly Reinke, some Douglas County students are planning to walk out of class Monday after the school board's conservative majority voted Friday to remove the superintendent.

"I watched the middle and the end," said Asella Strause, a junior at Highlands Ranch High School. "Was not happy with the turnout and the result."

9NEWS reporter Reinke says Strause watched the school board meeting on Friday. The board's decision to let Corey Wise go without a reason pushed Strause to organize a walkout on Monday.

"The students and the teachers and staff have a huge voice when it comes to this because we make up the school board," Strause said. "The school board is because of us."

Students are planning to leave class Monday at 1:10 p.m., according to Strause.

"The majority of my peers think that everything that has been happening is a little insane," Strause said.

Reinke writes, the group that represents Douglas County teachers said they're nervous that staff will respond to Friday's vote by quitting.

More than 1,000 teachers called out sick on Thursday to make their voices heard. Now, students will walk out Students will take their turn on Monday.

So far, more than 22,000 people have signed a Change.Org Petition, which says "DCSD members broke the law and should be recalled". The petition adds, "The meetings were behind closed doors and secretive. According to some of the other board members time and corrective measures were not given to superintendent Wise and this was a surprise to him. Corey Wise has been serving our community in various ways for 26 years."