By
today at 7:22 AM
Published 7:21 AM

24-year-old arrested for DUI, shooting gun near downtown bar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 24-year-old man, Andrew Chandler, has been arrested for weapons charges and driving under the influence early Sunday morning.

Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say the suspect allegedly fired a gun into the air six to eight times while leaving a bar in downtown Colorado Springs. The incident happened near Kiowa Street and Tejon Street just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses tell KRDO that they heard the gunshots from inside the bar, Blondies, on Tejon Street.

Police say they recovered a loaded handgun from the suspect. Chandler was taken into custody and arrested.

CSPD clarifies that no one was injured in the incident.

Kerjan Donovan

