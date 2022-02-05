Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 11:21 AM
Published 11:04 AM

Shots fired into home, police investigating

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting in Colorado Springs. The shooting happened Friday night, shortly after 9:30 p.m. Police say that witnesses heard several shots being fired near the 2300 block of Constitution Avenue.

When officers got there, they found that the gunshots had been fired into a home about a block away on East La Salle Street.

One gunshot round hit a person inside the home. They suffered a minor non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

CSPD says the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the public.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Kerjan Donovan

Kerjan is the weekend morning anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Kerjan here

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content