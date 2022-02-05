Shots fired into home, police investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting in Colorado Springs. The shooting happened Friday night, shortly after 9:30 p.m. Police say that witnesses heard several shots being fired near the 2300 block of Constitution Avenue.

When officers got there, they found that the gunshots had been fired into a home about a block away on East La Salle Street.

One gunshot round hit a person inside the home. They suffered a minor non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

CSPD says the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the public.