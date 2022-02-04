Dept. of Defense: Fort Carson soldier died in ‘non-combat related incident’ in Syria

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An Army specialist from California with the 4th Infantry Division died Tuesday in Syria, the Department of Defense announced Friday.

According to a news release sent from Fort Carson, Spc. Alex J. Ram died "as a result of a non-combat related incident in Syria." Further details about Ram's cause of death weren't given, but Fort Carson said the incident is under investigation.

Ram, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, was assigned to the 1st SBCT.

"The passing of Spc. Alex Ram is an unfortunate loss for the entire Raider team,” said Col. Andrew Steadman, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. “We want to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this time of mourning. Every Soldier fills an important role in the Raider Brigade, and losing Alex is particularly tough. He brought honor to the uniform and was not only an outstanding soldier, but a loyal friend. Alex will be deeply missed.”