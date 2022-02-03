Colorado Springs street crews begin plowing some neighborhood streets Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City snow removal crews started a job that they often don't do after a snowstorm; they plow side streets in neighborhoods.

Officials require that a side street have at least six inches of accumulation to be plowed and many streets, particularly west of Interstate 25, meet that standard.

On this third day since the storm hit, crews have made enough progress clearing primary and secondary streets that they can be freed up to respond in neighborhoods.

A crew supervisor said that plows would be working on the west side of the city, from the Peregrine area north to Broadmoor Bluffs south.

Plowing on sides streets is especially effective in neighborhoods with steep hills; clearing snow there makes driving easier for delivery trucks, trash trucks and emergency vehicles.