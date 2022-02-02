Southwest Colorado Springs has highest reported snowfall amount in latest winter storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The heaviest snow in southern Colorado winter storms often falls in Monument, Black Forest, Woodland Park, Rye or Trinidad.

But that's not the case in the storm that moved through Tuesday night and continued Wednesday.

KRDO

An area of the city's southwest corner, near Cheyenne Mountain State Park and the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood, had 22 inches.

A park ranger said that report likely came from a weather monitoring station on Cheyenne Mountain, and that the park had between 8 and 12 inches.

KRDO

He confirmed the amount with measuring tape.

"It's still more than we usually get around here," he said.

Meanwhile, neighbors in Broadmoor Bluffs said that they believe the 22-inch report because they had as much as 15 inches in their yards -- and more in windblown drifts.

KRDO

"I've lived here ten years and I've never seen this much here," said a woman while shoveling her driveway. "It's pretty to look at and we need the moisture, but it's not fun to shovel."

There was considerable activity in the neighborhood as many homeowners -- who had work canceled or were working from home -- cleared the snow away from sidewalks and driveways.

The neighborhood has steep streets, making snow removal challenging for city street crews.

KRDO

"Yeah, they got a lot up there," a crew supervisor said. "We're still trying to get the main streets cleared. We haven't even gotten to the side streets yet."

Most of those streets were covered by up to a foot of snow.