City reminds residents to clear sidewalks after winter storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) --With snow on the ground, Colorado Springs city officials want to remind you of the rules when it comes to shoveling.

For those in residential areas, you have 24 hours to clear the snow from your sidewalk, while businesses have until 5 p.m the day after the snow stops falling.

Up and at it early, snowblowers were running across Southern Colorado.

"You get it cleaned up now, the sooner that it is safer," said Rick Lachnidt, a Colorado Springs resident of 60 years.

With the long-duration snow event, some aren't waiting until the snow stops.

"I don't know how much more snow we are going to get but I just wanted to make sure we get the sidewalks cleared off," said Lachnidt.

One resident feels the need to also help out her neighbors during this time.

"I am lucky because I am strong and I can do it, but I do feel bad for my neighbors that are older that need help and can't get it," added Tess Ausec, a long-time Colorado Springs resident.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, if someone slips, falls, or injures themselves due to snow or ice accumulation on someone's property, then the property owner or occupant can be liable.

"When we get a complaint of sidewalks not being shoveled we typically go out and do education first, if someone else flat out refuses then we will send those crews out to shovel that snow and then we will [shovel] the adjacent property," added Mitchel Hammes with the City of Colorado Springs.

No citations will be given, just a civil administrative fee but that can cost about $125, depending on the amount of time, materials, and other factors.

City officials say every winter they deal with at least about a dozen cases of people not complying with city shoveling rules. A simple call to the city can play a part in preventing any fees.