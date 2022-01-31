Colorado residents can now apply for rebate to help with property tax, rent, heat expenses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado residents including people with disabilities and older adults can now apply for the PTC Rebate which will assist with property tax, rent, and/or heat expenses as the winter season approaches. Colorado residents who qualify can receive up to $976 a year. The program is based on Colorado residents' income. Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera announced the PTC Rebate on Monday.

“Making Colorado more affordable with a rebate of up to $976 on property tax, rent, and heat saves people money and I encourage people to inquire about this opportunity, especially seniors and Coloradans on disability,” said Governor Polis.

According to Colorado state's media release, over 13,000 Coloradans were provided relief by the program, and the administration has distributed $17.1 million. Last year, over $6 million in relief was provided to ensure Colorado residents had heat in their homes.

“Governor Polis and I are committed to making Colorado a place where all people can thrive. This rebate will put money back in the pockets of Coloradans who most need that support,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera.

The Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) now offers the PTC Rebate application form and instructions in Spanish, starting with last year's benefit year. The 2019 American Community Survey says more than 800,000 Colorado households speak Spanish at home.

You can apply for the PTC Rebate by visiting Colorado's tax website. Follow the step-by-step application process on the website.