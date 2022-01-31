Free tax help from IRS-Certified PPCC accounting students available

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This tax season, PPCC is partnering with Tax Help Colorado, now a program of Mile High United Way, to offer hard-working families free tax preparation. Now through March 19, IRS-certified PPCC accounting students will prepare and file tax returns free of charge to households with incomes of $57,000 a year and less.

Free tax prep helps ease the burden of commercial tax preparation costs on low-wage earners and helps connect families with valuable tax credits. On average, tax preparation in Colorado costs $200.

Last tax season, PPCC volunteers spent 650 hours preparing taxes. One volunteer earned the Presidential Volunteer Service Award with over 100 hours. You can learn about those awards here: https://presidentialserviceawards.gov/eligibility

“This year continues to create economic challenges for people in our community and we’re proud to be able to have a direct and positive impact by saving them money on their tax preparation,” said Melissa Nelson, PPPC's Accounting program chair. “Providing our students with real-world experience is a major bonus.”

This free service will be offered Saturdays 8 am – 3 pm, Jan 29 – March 19 at PPCC's Centennial Campus, 2nd-floor Atrium, 5675 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906.



Schedule an appointment: https://www.ppcc.edu/tax-help-colorado

Questions: 719-502-4TAX or taxhelpco@ppcc.edu

A list of all the Tax Help Colorado sites, as well as the locations of other free tax assistance sites in Colorado, are available by calling 2-1-1 or visiting GetMyRefundCO.org.



Since its inception, Tax Help Colorado, along with the help of over 3,500 volunteers, has completed more than 91,000 returns resulting in $165 million in refunds for Coloradans.

