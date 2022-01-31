Colorado lawmakers introduce bill to protect employees from discrimination based on COVID-19 vaccination status

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two state representatives, including one from El Paso County, are backing a bill that would prohibit "adverse action" by employers against employees or applicants based on whether they've been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.

House Bill 22-1100 was introduced Jan. 20 in the Health and Insurance Committee by two Republican lawmakers -- Shane Sandridge, of El Paso County, and Kim Ransom, of Douglas County.

Under the proposed legislation, employees and applicants who believe they're victims of such discrimination can sue employers, and even receive monetary damages if employers are found to have acted "with malice or wanton or willful misconduct," or have repeatedly discriminated against those plaintiffs.

The bill also emphasizes that COVID vaccines are not mandatory, cannot be required by the state and that employers -- including government agencies, private businesses and health insurers -- can't discriminate against anyone based on their vaccination status.

Furthermore, the right to sue for relief and damages would be given not just to employees or applicants, but to anyone else who believes to be a discrimination victim.