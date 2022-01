PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery. Officers say the robbery happened at a Lowe's Home Improvement.

Pueblo Police Department

The suspect has distinctive tattoos on his face and was wearing an army green camouflage hoodie. Pueblo Police say the suspect left the store in a dark green vehicle (seen below).

If you have any information, please contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502.