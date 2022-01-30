Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 7:24 AM

Driver arrested for eluding police on I-25, crashes vehicle

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday night, around 10:30 pm., a driver was taken into custody for eluding a police officer and multiple traffic violations.

Officer Hellend, with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), tried to stop a driver speeding northbound on I-25. The driver exited the highway at West Cimarron Street, trying to elude the officer.

The driver lost control of his vehicle, going over the center median between east and westbound traffic on Cimmaron Street and ending up in westbound lanes.

CSPD says no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Kerjan Donovan

Kerjan is the weekend morning anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Kerjan here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content