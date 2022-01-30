Driver arrested for eluding police on I-25, crashes vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday night, around 10:30 pm., a driver was taken into custody for eluding a police officer and multiple traffic violations.

Officer Hellend, with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), tried to stop a driver speeding northbound on I-25. The driver exited the highway at West Cimarron Street, trying to elude the officer.

The driver lost control of his vehicle, going over the center median between east and westbound traffic on Cimmaron Street and ending up in westbound lanes.

CSPD says no other vehicles were involved in the collision.