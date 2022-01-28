Pikes Peak United Way offering free tax assistance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Pikes Peak United Way will offer free tax assistance to individuals and families making less than $58,000 annually, beginning Saturday, January 29th until April 14th.

The organization does this through VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance), an IRS-sponsored program.

It's a continuing effort to help families in the Pikes Peak Region with financial stability. Elizabeth Quevedo with Pikes Peak United Way says their volunteers are well-trained and certified in a number of different tax issues and circumstances. She says PPUW and VITA is excited to continue their annual practice of serving the community this way.

"Having to pay to have your taxes filed can be a bill that you don't expect to have, so so having an opportunity to get your taxes filed for free is a real comfort for a lot of our community members," she says.

Pikes Peak United Way VITA sites have a variety of daytime, evening and Saturday appointments available. Appointments are necessary; we cannot accommodate walk-ins. To make an appointment, go to https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/DlKVCmZg4Oh5q1KmSGBFW9?domain=ppuwvita.as.me or call 2-1-1 for further information.

Tax assistance sites are located across Colorado Springs, and Monument:

Catholic Charities

14 W. Bijou

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

APPOINTMENT TIMES: Wednesdays & Fridays, 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

Centennial Elementary School

1860 S. Chelton Rd.

Colorado Springs, CO 80910

APPOINTMENT TIMES: Mondays & Thursdays, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Pikes Peak United Way

518 N. Nevada Ave.

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

APPOINTMENT TIMES: Saturdays, 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

Woodmoor Barn Community Center

1691 Woodmoor Dr.

Monument, CO 80132

APPOINTMENT TIMES: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 7:00 am to 12:00 pm