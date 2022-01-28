Longtime, popular Colorado Springs restaurant closes due to impacts of COVID-19 pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Customer confusion over moving to a new location didn't help, but the owner of the Big Train Family Restaurant said that negative impacts of the ongoing pandemic are what forced her to close permanently.

KRDO

Last Friday was the restaurant's last day open, after 53 years of operating.

Big Train started rolling in the former Kmart shopping center near the intersection of Fillmore Street and Nevada Avenue, the most familiar location to many of its customers.

Big Train

However, the restaurant was forced to move when the landowner sold the property for a redevelopment project; a hotel is now being built on the site.

KRDO

Big Train's last owner, Rashell Kolthoff, said that the restaurant moved to its final location on Garden of the Gods Road a year before she bought the business from a relative.

"I think a lot of the customers saw the redevelopment at the shopping center and thought we were closing for good," she said. "Then the next year, the pandemic hit. We were closed down several times and people's eating habits changed. We had a lot of older customers and they stopped eating out as much."

KRDO

Kolthoff spent her last day at the business Friday, cleaning up and turning the keys over to the landlord.

"I'm going to visit some of my relatives in Texas," she said. "After that, I'm not sure what I'll do. I'll miss all the people who came here to eat. We were a family business the whole time, and I'm proud of that. We simply couldn't make it work any more."