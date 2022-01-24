Stephannie Fortune sworn in Monday as newest member of Colorado Springs City Council

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A monthlong, contentious and controversial process ended Monday as the Council officially filled the District 3 vacancy created by the resignation of longtime councilman Richard Skorman.

Stephannie Fortune took the oath of office as the beginning of Monday's Council work session and promptly took her seat for the first time.

Fortune will serve until the city election next spring, when she plans to run and serve the remainder of Skorman's term.

The process is over but the controversy isn't; some District 3 residents -- in downtown and on the city's southwest side -- have announced their intent to start a recall effort against Fortune.

Two Council members who voted in support of her -- Tom Strand and Wayne Williams -- could also be targeted for a recall, Strand said.

Many district constituents remain unhappy about Fortune's appointment, saying that she has lived in the district for only a few months, doesn't represent their views and that their concerns weren't seriously considered by the Council.

"I hear the rumblings of different things but hopefully we can put that aside," Fortune said, in response to the recall possibility. "I'm just going to keep my head down, get to work, listen to people and do the job that I've been selected to do."

Ruth Obee, a writer and longtime district resident, said that she supports the recall effort against Fortune.

"I haven't spoken personally with her yet," Obee said. "But I don't think that if I do, I will change my opinion about her. She may be a fine person but she simply doesn't hold the views of most of the people in this district. We didn't get anywhere in trying to convince the Council but a recall is our last option to have our voices heard."