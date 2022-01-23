Woman allegedly forced into vehicle at gunpoint, escapes kidnapping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman says she was held at gunpoint and subsequently kidnapped in Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon.

The victim says she was shopping in the area of the 500 Block of South 8th Street in Colorado Springs when a 30-40-year-old Hispanic male approached her in a black SUV. She says the man forced her into his car at gunpoint. After several hours, she was able to escape.

The woman called Colorado Springs Police Officers immediately after the incident around 7:00 p.m. Officers with the Gold Hill Division were called to help. At this time, neither the suspect nor the vehicle has been located.

CSPD says the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit was notified and will assume the investigation.