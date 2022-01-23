Skip to Content
Two injured in Colorado Springs nightclub shooting, police investigating

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting at a nightclub in the 2500 block of East Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs.

Two people, who were sitting inside the nightclub, were shot and subsequently went to UC Health Memorial Hospital for treatment. The victims' conditions are unknown at this time.

CSPD officers say they received a 911 call about a shooting at the nightclub just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday. They say that for an unknown reason, the suspect left the club, fired multiple times at the building while driving away on Platte Avenue.

The suspect has not been caught and the investigation is ongoing.

Kerjan Donovan

