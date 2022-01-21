Former pastor at Fountain church sentenced for sexual assault on a child

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former pastor at a church in Fountain who pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a child will be sentenced to prison, according to the Fountain Police Department.

Kevin Troy Daniels, Sr., a former pastor at New Jerusalem Missionary Church, was arrested last April after being accused of sexual assault on a child. According to an update from Fountain Police on Friday, he was sentenced to "a minimum of 2 years to life" in the department of corrections.

Police say if Daniels is granted release from prison, he'll be on parole for the rest of his life. He'll also have to register as a sex offender.

According to the New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist UCC Church, Daniels has been living in Colorado Springs since 2009. He was ordained in 1994.