Police investigating shooting in west Colorado Springs near Bott Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting in west Colorado Springs is under investigation after one person was left injured Thursday afternoon, according to Colorado Springs Police.

The shooting was reported around 1:28 p.m. near the 2500 block of Howbert Street. One person was found injured, but police say suspects took off from the scene.

Police are still investigating, but a CSPD spokesperson said the suspects "may have been armed with rifles or shotguns."

We're working on getting more information on the shooting.