Lowering utility rates, determining windstorm damage costs discussed Wednesday in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two months after the City Council approved a temporary winter rate increase for Colorado Springs Utilities, customers may get some relief sooner than expected.
At the Wednesday meeting of the Utilities Board, members will discuss reducing rates for electricity and natural gas; if approved, the decrease will be voted on by the Council next week and take effect Feb. 1.
As shown in the chart below, the average monthly reduction would be around $15.00 for residential customers.
The Council approved a rate increase in November to offset what CSU expected to be a higher demand for and costs of acquiring and producing energy.
The increase was supposed to continue into spring, but since CSU constantly monitors market factors and provides monthly updates, the situation apparently has changed somewhat.
CSU also has determined that the cost of repairing damage from the Dec. 15 windstorm is $3 million; it's unclear whether the utility can somehow absorb that cost or if it will be passed along to customers.
The board will hear what CSU learned in responding to the storm and how it can better respond to and prepare for future storms.
Also on the agenda is an analysis of how the ongoing drought in Colorado is affecting CSU's water storage and supply.
When it shows up on the bill, I will believe it.
If you recall, when they increased the rates, it made them higher each month by at least $35 for residential customers. This measly $7.00 is going to do NOTHING to help people who are struggling as it is.