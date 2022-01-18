Support disabled athletes by donating gently used running shoes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Achilles Pikes Peak, a non-profit organization, creates a culture of inclusion and empowerment by bringing people together and providing free, weekly training opportunities.

The organization writes, "we pair athletes with 'disabilities' with volunteer guides to train in an environment of support and community. Like Bill Bowerman, co-founder of Nike said, “If you have a body, then you are an athlete.” So, regardless of physical, cognitive, or emotional barriers, we invite people of all abilities to participate and compete."

The non-profit, which has been around since 2014, is looking for volunteers to help guide cognitively or visually on their runs or walks.

You can also donate gently used athletic shoes to Colorado Running Company. For each shoe you donate, a dollar will go toward Achilles Pikes Peak to help athletes get new running gear. It also provides funding for grants, and opportunities for the organization to do different activities, including adaptive yoga, adaptive bicycling, and even rock climbing.

Achilles Pikes Peak meets on Mondays at 5:30 pm. Workouts are weekly and year-round at Colorado Running Company, at the University Village Center (5262 N. Nevada Ave, next to Trader Joes).