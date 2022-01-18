Skip to Content
today at 8:04 AM
Published 7:01 AM

Castle Pines Pkwy and RidgeGate Pwky reopen

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- I-25 northbound right lanes between Castle Pines Parkway and RidgeGate Parkway heading toward Denver reopened Tuesday morning after being closed due to a vehicle crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a television news producer. He joined KRDO NewsChannel 13 in July 2021, after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado.

