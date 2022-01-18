Castle Pines Pkwy and RidgeGate Pwky reopen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- I-25 northbound right lanes between Castle Pines Parkway and RidgeGate Parkway heading toward Denver reopened Tuesday morning after being closed due to a vehicle crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

#I25 northbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Exit 188 - Castle Pines Parkway and Exit 192 - RidgeGate Parkway. https://t.co/F9Z7rLyxz0 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 18, 2022