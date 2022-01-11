Pro bikini bodybuilder shares advice on achieving your New Year’s fitness goals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Giovonni Long is an International Federation of BodyBuilders (IFBB) Professional Bikini athlete, who trains at Flex Gym & Fitness in Colorado Springs. She started her fitness journey at 42-years-old, and now at 53, she's an example of how consistency and dedication are two key elements to achieving your fitness goals.

Long shares some helpful advice on how you can get and stay in shape for the New Year:

KRDO: What advice do you have for beginners?

Long: "You know just getting one day at a time. People get overwhelmed with like oh my god, I gotta lose 10, 15 pounds.

If you take it one pound at a time and just, your body is gonna go up and down, especially females, especially older women. We go through a lot of hormonal cycles.

The healthy way is a pound, a pound and a half a week. You know, and if you eat consistently good protein, carbs, and good little fats you’re gonna start losing weight and the cardio, 30 minutes, nothing really crazy."

KRDO: And, you can start really at any age, right?

Long: "Oh, any age. I didn’t start at the gym, in my culture we don’t do this. We dance. So I didn’t start at the gym until I was 40-42, a normal mommy body and I just stayed consistent.

If you want to do it, you’re gonna find a way to do it. Excuses are crazy because we all have 8 hours a day.

It’s about managing your time."