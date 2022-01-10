1 killed overnight at Colorado Springs bar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) say one person has died, and their death is being investigated as a homicide.

The incident happened in the 900 block of North Circle Drive, just a few blocks west of the Citadel Mall. Officers received a 911 call just after midnight on Monday. The caller said a person had been seriously injured during an assault at a bar. Officers arrived within minutes, but the victim had already died.

CSPD has confirmed to KRDO that a shooting happened, however, it's unclear if the person's death was from the shooting or assault.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit have taken over the investigation. No additional information about the suspect or victim has been released.