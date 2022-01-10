Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 5:22 AM

1 killed overnight at Colorado Springs bar

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) say one person has died, and their death is being investigated as a homicide.

The incident happened in the 900 block of North Circle Drive, just a few blocks west of the Citadel Mall. Officers received a 911 call just after midnight on Monday. The caller said a person had been seriously injured during an assault at a bar. Officers arrived within minutes, but the victim had already died.

CSPD has confirmed to KRDO that a shooting happened, however, it's unclear if the person's death was from the shooting or assault.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit have taken over the investigation. No additional information about the suspect or victim has been released.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Kerjan Donovan

Kerjan is the weekend morning anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Kerjan here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content