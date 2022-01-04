Interstate 25 in Trinidad closed two days this week for bridge replacement at Exit 11

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Trinidad usually isn't known for heavy traffic, but it will be on Tuesday and Thursday as the Colorado Department of Transportation replaces a bridge on the south end of town at Exit 11.

CDOT

I-25 will be closed in both directions from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on those days as workers install ten concrete girders; five on Tuesday and five on Thursday.

KRDO

There was a sense of urgency Tuesday as crews hustled to get the girders in place before the effect of a high wind warning were felt.

"We got them in place by noon like we wanted to," an unidentified worker said. "Just in time, too. On the last girder we saw the wind moving it a bit. But everything turned out fine."

KRDO

The construction site is on the south end of Trinidad and 11 miles north of the Colorado/New Mexico State line.

CDOT started the $12.6 million project last summer and expects to finish it by the end of this year.

KRDO

The new bridge will be wider and have roundabouts at both ends to increase driver safety and improve traffic flow in and out of adjacent businesses and nearby Fishers Peak State Park.

Traffic is being rerouted around the work zone via the I-25 entrance and exit ramps, so drivers should be prepared for traffic delays.

KRDO

There will be other impacts and temporary closures in the area as the project continues.