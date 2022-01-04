30-percent of U.S. home fires with Christmas trees in January, “TreeCycle” this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nearly one-third (30 percent) of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January. With this post-holiday fire hazard in mind, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) strongly encourages everyone to keep the festive memories and remove the hazards by disposing of Christmas trees promptly after the holiday season.

“As much as we all enjoy the look and feel of Christmas trees in our homes, they’re large combustible items that have the potential to result in serious fires,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “The longer Christmas trees remain in homes, the longer they present a risk.”

Carli notes that fresh Christmas trees, which continue to dry out and become more flammable over time, are involved in a much larger share of reported Christmas tree fires than artificial trees.

According to the latest NFPA winter holiday fire data, 160 home structure fires began with Christmas trees, resulting in two civilian deaths, 12 civilian injuries, and $10 million in direct property damage, on average each year between 2015 and 2019. Overall, fires that begin with Christmas trees represent a very small but notable part of the U.S. fire problem, considering that they are generally in use for a short time each year.

Recycle your Christmas tree with TreeCycle to reduce tree waste, create mulch, and support youth development non-profits in your community. Organized by El Paso County, and with the assistance of the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, and Colorado Springs Youth Sports, TreeCycle will be held the first two weekends of January. For a suggested minimum donation of only $5 per tree, area residents can drop off trees at six convenient locations throughout the County.

Trees and donations will be accepted at the following locations from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM on January 1-2 and January 8-9:

Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)

Falcon Trailhead (South of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)

Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive)

UC Health Park (Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.)

Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30th Street – be mindful of area detours)

Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Blvd.)

Additionally, tree drop-offs and donations can be made at Rocky Top Resources (1755 E. Las Vegas Street) from 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM weekdays and 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Saturdays over December 27-30 and January 3-15 & 18-31. Rocky Top Resources is closed on Sundays.

All decorations, stands, and spikes must be removed from trees before drop-off. Tree debris other than from Christmas trees cannot be accepted.

Colorado Springs Youth Sports is a charitable non-profit organization that operates the El Pomar Youth Sports Park. 100% of donations received benefit area youth programs. Donations are also being accepted online at www.GiveButter.com/tree.

Find more information at www.TreeCycleCOS.org, www.elpasoco.com or (719) 323-8043.