Two arrested in shots-fired on New Year’s Eve near high school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to multiple calls of shots fired just before midnight on New Year's Eve.

Officers with the Gold Hill Division found two casings of two different calibers behind the backdoor of an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Presidential Heights, near Cheyenne Mountain High School.

People inside the apartment said they were firing weapons to "celebrate New Year's Day," according to police. One gun was located by officers.

Tyler Edwards and Jovountae Bailey were arrested and cited for Illegal Discharge.