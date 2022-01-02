Snow, low visibility forces cancelation of New Year’s fireworks show on Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For people wondering whether the annual New Year's fireworks show on the summit of Pikes Peak was held despite the weather, the answer is no.

The AdAmAn Club confirmed Sunday that it canceled the show because of blizzard conditions that started Friday morning and continued through the night.

The club said that the traditional five flares were launched at 9 p.m. to honor the original five members who mad the first holiday hike up America's Mountain in 1922, and more flares were set off at midnight.

"We had been in touch with the city enough to know that no one could see the mountain through the clouds," said club president Dan Stewart. "We'll save the fireworks for our centennial celebration next year."

It was the first time since 2010 that weather canceled the fireworks show.

The weather also canceled an additional show scheduled for 5 p.m. that a local production company wanted to record as part of documentaries on the club and the new Summit Complex.