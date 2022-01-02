Skip to Content
Parents welcome first baby of 2022 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dominique Marin and Brandon Larson are proud parents of the first baby of 2022 born in Colorado Springs.

Ritchie Jason Ray Larson was born on January 1st, 2022 at 5:53 a.m., at 19 inches long.

Ritchie was born at Centura-St. Francis Hospital.

Later that day, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North delivered its first baby of 2022 – a boy– at 12:16 p.m. 

Emiliano Hernandez is the son of Marivette Gonzales and Jerry Hernandez of Colorado Springs. He weighed in at 6 pounds, 4 ounces.  Emiliano joins big brother Elijah, age 3.

Emiliano wasn’t due until January 10th. His parents spent New Year’s Eve cleaning in preparation to move to a new home to accommodate their growing family. They were expecting to move into their new home today ahead of the birth, but Emiliano apparently had different plans.

