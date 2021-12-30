Large fires burning in Boulder County as winds gust up to 80 mph

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Emergency crews are responding to a large fire situation with multiple grassfires burning in Boulder County Thursday afternoon as wind gusts reach up to 80 mph.

According to the National Weather Service, a wind gust that reached over 100 mph knocked down power lines, which started the fires.

The grassfire is "moving fast," according to the National Weather Service. One was seen burning in the southeast side of town near Highway 93 and Highway 170.

#MarshallFire road closure at Hwy 93 and CR 170. Please avoid area. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 30, 2021

Fast-moving grass fire south of Boulder visible from our office. Multiple wildfires burning across the county.



This is becoming a very high impact wind event for our area, please take it seriously and abide by any evacuation orders from local authorities. pic.twitter.com/5lTNn3M6Hx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 30, 2021

"IF YOU SEE FIRE, EVACUATE," says a brief warning from the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management. Fires were seen approaching some structures.

At about 1:10 p.m., the National Weather Service said the entire town of Superior was under an evacuation order.

According to Boulder County OEM, evacuation points are the South Boulder Rec Center at 1360 Gillaspie Drive in Boulder and the Longmont Senior Center at 910 Longs Peak Avenue in Longmont. Large animals can be evacuated to the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont.

Broomfield Police shared a photo of the fire from the east and urged drivers to avoid traveling to Boulder Thursday afternoon.

The fires are being labeled the #MiddleForkFire and #MarshallFire.

This is a developing situation, check back for updates.