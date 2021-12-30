Colorado Springs Woman arrested for DUI, vehicular homicide after crash into driver on the side of the road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 60-year-old woman is facing multiple felony charges, including driving under the influence, for allegedly killing a pedestrian in a crash on W. Cimarron Street Wednesday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Luann Brunkenhoefer was driving a Toyota Tundra west on Cimarron Street when she hit a person on the side of the road near 13th Street. The crash happened at about 8 p.m.

Police say the victim was transporting a mattress on the roof of his SUV when it fell off -- the driver stopped along the right shoulder and exited their vehicle when they were hit by Brunkenhoefer's truck.

Police say the victim died at the scene of the crash. Their identity hasn't been released yet.

Police took Brunkenhoefer into custody after she was found to be intoxicated, according to an update from CSPD. She faces charges of DUI and vehicular homicide.