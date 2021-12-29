Undesignated trails becoming a growing problem in Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hikers and cyclists may not think it's a big deal to leave an established trail in a park, and eventually create other trail spurs; but local officials say the practice is becoming more widespread and is more damaging than people realize.

Officials call these paths undesignated trails, but they're also known as social trails and illegal trails.

Whatever they're called, officials say that such trails can cause erosion, destroy or alter wildlife habitat and degrade surrounding parks, trails and open spaces.

Parks crews are spending increasing amounts of time closing off undesignated trails, restoring them and educating people about why they should stay on established trail networks.

The rise in undesignated trails put crews -- already limited in manpower and resources -- in a frustrating situation and takes away time from other routine duties.

