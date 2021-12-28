U.S. 50 in Monarch Pass closed twice since Christmas Eve because of avalanche, snow

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- While many lower elevations of southern Colorado have received little or no snow this season, the mountain areas are getting enough to produce dozens of avalanches.

Early on Christmas Eve morning, an avalanche on the east side of Monarch Pass, near the Monarch Mountain ski resort, forced the closure of U.S. 50 for two hours as crews worked to clear snow from the highway.

CO Avalanche Information Center

The incident led the Colorado Department of Transportation, on the recommendation of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, to conduct avalanche prevention work in the pass early Tuesday morning.

The mitigation work closed the pass for around three hours as CDOT used equipment to knock down snow accumulations and remove them from the highway.

Both snow events happened in the early morning hours to avoid traffic impacts, and there were no injuries to people or damage to vehicles.

CO Avalanche Information Center

CDOT often uses explosives to perform avalanche prevention along highways, but is in the second year of using new technology that allows the agency to knock down snow accumulations from remote locations.

Authorities expect more snow and avalanche warnings in the pass for New Year's weekend, so it's important that travelers remain aware of weather forecasts and alert to changing conditions.