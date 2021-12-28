1 dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man died hours after a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in south Colorado Springs, according to deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the shooting happened just after midnight on Hampton South, which is just north of Fort Carson. Deputies found the victim with a gunshot wound and first responders took him to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Deputies say one person was taken into custody for an unrelated warrant, but it's not clear if they're suspected in the shooting. The sheriff's office says they're still investigating, but that "all parties involved in the incident are accounted for."

If you have any information, the sheriff's office is asking you to call 719-520-6666.