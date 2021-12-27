Post-holiday COVID-19 concerns in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Experts in the Colorado health community say they are bracing for the worst following holiday gatherings.

By the end of this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are forecasting a 55% spike in infections, which could mean 1.2 million new cases across the country.

Dr. Chris Urbina, with the El Paso County Public Health Department, is urging Coloradans to get vaccinated and tested.

"Testing is critical," said Dr. Urbina. "Now, getting a test doesn’t protect you. I wanted to make sure that people understand that just because people are testing negative, it’s still important to get vaccinated, wear a mask, wash your hands, and avoid large crowds." He continues, "We all want to spend time with our family and friends, so by doing those layers of protection, you don't eliminate the risk, but you certainly reduce the amount of risk that you take in terms of catching COVID-19."

Health experts say the Omicron variant, while potentially milder, is also more contagious and has a much shorter incubation period from the point of exposure, which is around two to three days.

"Well, I think particularly in El Paso county, people are saying, well I’ve had the infection before, I don’t need to worry," Dr. Urbina said. "It's still important, all these layers of protection, even if you’ve been previously infected, and to consider getting a booster."

For information on where to get a COVID-19 vaccine or get a free test, see below: