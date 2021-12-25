Blodgett Peak fire caused by abandoned illegal campfire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The US Forest Service now says the fire on Blodgett Peak was started by an abandoned illegal campfire.

A spokesperson for the US Forest Service tells KRDO Saturday that campfires are not allowed in this area, which was previously impacted by the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012.

At this time, containment still stands at 50 percent, up from 0 percent yesterday, thanks to a brief burst of rain and snow Friday afternoon.

The US Forest Service says crews will face critical fire weather again today, and pre-evacuation orders for the Peregrine subdivision are still in place. The Blodgett Open Space also remains closed.

