Pueblo police investigating murder-suicide on Ridge Drive

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say a suspicious death in north Pueblo on Sunday turned out to be a suspected murder-suicide.

Pueblo Police issued a news release on Monday saying that officers were called to a home near 4500 Ridge Drive and found two victims inside. Investigators learned the deceased victims were a mother and son, but their identities weren't immediately released.

According to PPD, investigators say the mother took her son's life and then took her own. It's not clear what may have led to the killing at this time.

Pueblo Police urge anyone with possible information about the incident to call 719-240-0130.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.