Electric Safari at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo runs through January 1st

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 50 acres of twinkling lights, 60 artisan-made light sculptures, breathtaking nighttime city views, and the nearby sound of roaring lions can only mean one thing in Colorado Springs: Electric Safari is back. New this year, giant illuminated animal inflatables add to the holiday celebration.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s 31st annual month-long celebration continues through Saturday, January 1st, excluding Christmas Eve. Members and their accompanying paying guests are granted early admission with a reserved ticket from 4 to 5 p.m. General admission is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Electric Safari ends at 8:30 p.m.

Electric Safari is free for CMZoo members, and members can attend as often as they’d like! To manage on-site parking throughout the event, advance timed tickets are required for members and the general public. Get tickets and more details at cmzoo.org/electric.

Attendees will enjoy lit trees, structures, and sculptures, installed by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s grounds team over four months. Brand-new larger-than-life illuminated animal inflatables will decorate the Zoo this year, making extra special backdrops for holiday photos.

Kris Kringle will be in Safari Lodge through Dec. 23 to hear holiday wishes, collect lists, and pose for free photos. The Mountaineer Sky Ride will be open (weather permitting) for incredible once-a-year views of the holiday nighttime glow of Colorado Springs from the mountainside.

Electric Safari wouldn’t be complete without visiting select animal exhibits. Electric Safari offers paid feeding opportunities with CMZoo’s famous giraffe herd and budgie flock. Water’s Edge: Africa, the giraffe barn, the elephant and rhino barn, the African lion relaxation room, Rocky Mountain Wild (except grizzly bears), Asian Highlands, Scutes Family Gallery and Budgie Buddies are open.