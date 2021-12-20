Air Force Academy cadet guilty of sexual assault gets six years of prison

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A cadet at the Air Force Academy has been found guilty of sexual assault and was sentenced to six years in prison plus dismissal from the military branch after a trial that concluded last week.

According to an update from the Air Force Academy sent on Monday, Cadet Justin Zimmermann was convicted of one specification of sexual abuse of a child, one specification of sexual assault, and one specification of providing alcohol to a minor. Zimmermann was court-martialed last week and found guilty by a panel of eight officers.

Court documents obtained by KRDO say Zimmermann provided alcohol to a minor and then committed sexual assault on Nov. 15, 2019. Another incident happened in February 2019, when Zimmermann reportedly kissed and groped a minor under the age of 16.

The Air Force Academy says Zimmermann will forfeit "all pay and allowances." A charge sheet says he received a monthly payment of $1,185.

A photo of Zimmermann wasn't made available.