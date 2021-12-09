Air Force Academy cadet accused of sexual abuse of a child

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A cadet at the Air Force Academy is accused of numerous counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse of a child, according to a news release from the Air Force sent Thursday.

Cadet Justin Zimmerman is scheduled for a court-martial on Monday, the Air Force Academy said.

Details about Zimmerman's allegations weren't made immediately available, but he's accused of violating the Uniform Code of Military Justice with one specification of providing alcohol to a minor, five specifications of sexual assault, and two specifications of sexual abuse of a child.

A photo of Zimmerman wasn't made available.