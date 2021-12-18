Crash leaves eastbound Briargate Blvd. lanes closed Saturday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department says all eastbound lanes of Briargate Boulevard at North Academy were shut down around 3:30 P.M. on Saturday due to a traffic accident.

CSPD says the accident involved about four cars, but no major injuries have been reported. They say it is a minor crash and the vehicles are moving to the nearby Shell station.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.