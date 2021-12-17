Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues dog that jumped from downtown parking garage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 110-pound Great Dane jumped from a downtown Colorado Springs parking garage Friday evening, falling about three stories.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department posted on Twitter that firefighters were called to the rescue at 255 Sahwatch Street.

The dog's condition wasn't given, but animal control officers were on scene to help the rescue and treat the dog. The dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.