What to do with fallen trees and branches in Colorado Springs after Wednesday’s windstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thousands of trees were broken and splintered during Wednesday's windstorm in Colorado Springs, leaving many people left with the task of cleaning up the leftover debris.

Here are a few options for what you can do with your tree limbs and branches:

Rocky Top Resources in Colorado Springs is accepting branches and limbs for recycling. There is a fee Monday-Friday, but there's a reduced rate for residents on Saturday. 1755 E Las Vegas Street

The City of Manitou Springs is holding an emergency tree drop off on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tree limbs can be any length but must be less than 20 inches in diameter. Trees too large to be transported to the Public Works Facility can be entered into SeeClickFix for city staff to remove with a mobile woodchipper. Public Works - 101 Banks Place, Manitou Springs

Waste Connections Landfill in Fountain 10000 Squirrel Creek Road, Fountain

Waste Management Landfill, Colorado Springs 1010 Blaney Road, Colorado Springs

Waste Management Landfill, Midway 8925 Rancho Colorado Blvd., Fountain

Monument Transfer Station 856 Washington Street, Monument

Waste Connections told KRDO they will accept smaller tree branches during curbside pickup within reason. A supervisor said residents should try to keep limbs to a maximum of 4 feet long by 2 inches in diameter.

Burning fallen branches in your fireplace isn't recommended, as fresh wood can still contain sap that will burn hot with a lot of smoke. Softwoods like pines and firs also produce a lot of smoke, which can coat your chimney.